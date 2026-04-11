Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Back in bigs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
McGroarty has two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games in 2025-26. He also has eight goals and 22 assists in 28 AHL games this season.
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