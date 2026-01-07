McGroarty was diagnosed with a concussion and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

McGraoarty was already placed on injured reserve early Wednesday, which effectively rules him out for the Penguins' next four games, though it could certainly be longer. It's a huge blow for the young winger, who already missed the first 18 games of the season due to an upper-body injury and is now set for another stint on the sidelines.