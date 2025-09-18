Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Not ready for main camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's on-ice practice session to begin training camp.
The Penguins have yet to reveal any specifics around McGroarty's injury, which also caused him to miss the Penguins' Prospect Challenge. The 21-year-old winger is not medically cleared to play yet, and a longer absence during camp could negatively impact his chances of making the Penguins' Opening Night roster.
