McGroarty (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's on-ice practice session to begin training camp.

The Penguins have yet to reveal any specifics around McGroarty's injury, which also caused him to miss the Penguins' Prospect Challenge. The 21-year-old winger is not medically cleared to play yet, and a longer absence during camp could negatively impact his chances of making the Penguins' Opening Night roster.