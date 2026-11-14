Plante scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-0 win over St. Cloud State University on Friday.

Plante is in his third year of college hockey, and he's earned 15 points over 13 appearances so far. The Penguins prospect is playing with his brothers, Max Plante and Victor Plante, both of whom are in the Red Wings' system. Zam is the eldest brother, and he'll likely have the option to turn pro at the end of 2026-27, though he could return to Duluth for another year.