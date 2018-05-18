Petter Granberg: Heading overseas

Granberg signed a three-year deal with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL on Friday.

Granberg failed to gain much traction during his four years in the NHL, which were split between the Maple Leafs and Predators, tallying two assists in 45 contests, so he'll head back to his native Sweden to continue his professional hockey career.

