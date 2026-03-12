Fink scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 6-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Fink is up to 10 goals and 38 points this season, which ranks third for the Nittany Lions. The Nashville prospect had 53 points in 40 outings a year ago, but he has experienced a noticeable drop in goal scoring this season. Penn State seems likely to make the NCAA Tournament even if they fall short in the Big Ten bracket, so Fink should have at least a couple more games to add to his numbers.