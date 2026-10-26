Skjei notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Skjei ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He's earned three assists, 13 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 11 appearances this season. The slow start hasn't cost him a top-four role yet, but the Predators have occasionally worked with seven blueliners in the lineup as they did Sunday, which often seems the team spread the minutes around more. Skjei is averaging just 19:36 of ice time this season -- he hasn't averaged less than 20 minutes per game since 2016-17 with the Rangers, his first full year in the league.