Skjei scored a shorthanded goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Skjei's goal came late in the second period to stretch the Predators' lead to 3-0. He has just three goals this season, with two of them coming over his last eight outings. Overall, the veteran defenseman is at 25 points, 109 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 70 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 78 appearances.