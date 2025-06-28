Reid was the 21st overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Reid had a great draft season. He put up the second-most points among CHL defenders (54 points in 67 games), and his skating jumped out. He showed flashes of high-end potential, but he doesn't project as an offensive performer in the NHL. Instead, Reid looks like a prototypical top-four defender who transitions well because of his mobility and contributes secondary scoring. That is, once he fills out his slim frame and hopefully adds a touch of height. At sub-six-feet, Reid may struggle against big, fast NHL forwards. But his skating and brain should keep the pucks moving up and out of his zone, rather than him getting pinned in. Nashville knows D, so this guy is going to deliver.