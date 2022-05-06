Ingram will guard the home goal during Saturday's Game 3 versus Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ingram was fantastic in Thursday's Game 2 against the Avalanche, stopping 49 of 51 shots, but it wasn't enough, as the Predators ultimately fell to Colorado by a score of 2-1 in overtime. The 25-year-old netminder will try to help Nashville avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole by shooting for his first career NHL playoff win in a rematch with the same high-powered Avs squad Friday.