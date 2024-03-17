Nyquist logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Nyquist helped out on the first of Roman Josi's two goals in the third period. The 34-year-old Nyquist had gone eight games without recording just one point -- he had five multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings in that span. He's been an excellent fit alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg on the top line in his first year with the Predators. Nyquist has 18 goals, 41 helpers, 127 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 68 outings. He's one point shy of matching his career high of 60 from 2018-19.