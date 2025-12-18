Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Exits Wednesday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Marchessault was ruled out for the remainder of the game prior to the third period. The exact nature and severity of his injury isn't known at this time. He'll be considered day-to-day leading up to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs pending further information from the team.
