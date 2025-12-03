Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Goal in return from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Calgary.
Marchessault had missed the previous two games because of injury. He wired a wrist shot from the slot past Devin Cooley at 14:25 in the second period. Marchessault has struggled mightily this season. After delivering 56 points last season and 69 the year before, he has just five goals and three assists in 21 contests. At some point, Marchessault's game may take off, although his 10.6 shooting percentage isn't that far off his career 11.4, so his scuffles aren't about bad luck. At 34 (and soon 35 this month), his wheels will come off soon enough. This feels too soon, though.
More News
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Remains out Saturday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Not playing Friday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets winner over Calgary•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets PP goal vs. Dallas•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Ready to return•