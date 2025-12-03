Marchessault (lower body) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

Marchessault had missed the previous two games because of injury. He wired a wrist shot from the slot past Devin Cooley at 14:25 in the second period. Marchessault has struggled mightily this season. After delivering 56 points last season and 69 the year before, he has just five goals and three assists in 21 contests. At some point, Marchessault's game may take off, although his 10.6 shooting percentage isn't that far off his career 11.4, so his scuffles aren't about bad luck. At 34 (and soon 35 this month), his wheels will come off soon enough. This feels too soon, though.