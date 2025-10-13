Marchessault scored two goals on three shots and added three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The veteran winger opened the scoring midway through the second period when he tapped a puck past Linus Ullmark from in close, and Marchessault then potted the first of two Nashville empty-netters late in the third. The tallies were the first of the season for Marchessault, and he's produced three points in three games to begin his second campaign with the Predators. He is seeing his usual shift on the first power-play unit -- he led the team with 6:34 of ice time in man-advantage situations Monday.