Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets PP goal vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Marchessault opened the scoring for the Predators just 8:02 into the game with a power-play tally following helpers from Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly. This was Marchessault's third goal of the campaign and is up to five points through seven appearances so far in 2025-26.
