Marchessault (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.

Marchessault will miss his 10th straight game after returning to Nashville ahead of the team when his recovery stalled out during the recently completed seven-game road trip. It's unclear when Marchessault will be able to return. The Predators have a back-to-back up next with games against the Blackhawks on Saturday and the Capitals on Sunday.