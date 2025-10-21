Marchessault (lower body) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's home matchup versus the Ducks, Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville reports.

Marchessault will miss another game after not suiting up against the Jets on Saturday. The veteran winger's next chance to draw into the lineup will be Thursday versus the Canucks. The Quebec native has generated two goals and two helpers while averaging 4:11 of ice time with the man advantage across five appearances in 2025-26.