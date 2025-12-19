Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Officially labeled day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.
Marchessault logged just 5:27 of ice time before being forced to exit Wednesday's matchup with the Hurricanes due to his lower-body injury. With a back-to-back against the Leafs and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, it may be an all-or-nothing situation for the veteran winger, even though he was classified as day-to-day.
