Marchessault (lower body) is expected to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus LA, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Marchessault missed three straight games due to the injury. He has two goals and four points in five appearances this year. Marchessault is projected to play alongside Erik Haula and Michael Bunting on Saturday. Tyson Jost is set to be a healthy scratch after playing in Nashville's opening eight games.