Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Remains out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Marchessault was also on the shelf for Nashville's 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday. He has four goals and seven points in 20 appearances in 2025-26. Tyson Jost is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Marchessault's continued absence.
