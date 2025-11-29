default-cbs-image
Marchessault (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Marchessault was also on the shelf for Nashville's 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday. He has four goals and seven points in 20 appearances in 2025-26. Tyson Jost is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Marchessault's continued absence.

