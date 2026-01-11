Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Remains sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) will not suit up for Sunday's home matchup against the Capitals, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Marchessault will miss his 12th game in a row Sunday. The Minnesota native's next opportunity to get back into the lineup is against the Oilers on Tuesday.
