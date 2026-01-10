Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Remains unavailable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) won't play against Chicago on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Despite being considered day-to-day, Marchessault will miss his 11th straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be ready to return. He has contributed seven goals, 10 points, 60 shots on net and 38 hits in 28 outings this season.
