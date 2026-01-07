Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) will not return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Marchessault's recovery from the injury appears to have stalled out. This will be his ninth straight absence, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to get back in the lineup.
