Marchessault scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Marchessault has three goals, including two with the man advantage, over his last six games. He went 10 outings without a goal prior to a two-game absence for a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old winger is still having a disappointing campaign with seven goals, 10 points, 58 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-18 rating through 26 appearances.