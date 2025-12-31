Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) won't play against Vegas on Wednesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Marchessault remains day-to-day and will miss his sixth straight game. He has struggled offensively this season, producing only seven goals and 10 points in 28 appearances. He also has 60 shots on net and 38 hits.
