Annunen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Annunen has started just three of the Predators' last 11 games, but he's earned wins in each of those outings. He gave up both goals on Capitals power plays in this contest, but the Predators had a pair of tallies with the man advantage to cancel those out. Annunen is up to 4-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 13 contests. While he's playing well currently, he's the backup to the busiest goalie in the league, Juuse Saros, which leaves Annunen with few chances to tend the twine. His next game is likely to be in an upcoming road back-to-back, but the matchups are brutal, as he'll either face the Avalanche on Friday or the Golden Knights on Saturday.