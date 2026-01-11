Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will start Sunday's home game against the Capitals.
Annunen hasn't appeared in any of the Predators' five games since the start of the calendar year, but he'll draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. He's picked up wins in each of his last two appearances, going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .938 save percentage.
