Lankinen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks put in a good effort, but Lankinen was up to the challenge to earn his second win in as many starts. The 28-year-old allowed fewer than three goals for the first time in six appearances. He's now at 8-4-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. Juuse Saros remains the Predators' starting goalie, while Lankinen's performance hasn't been strong enough to warrant anything more than a backup role.