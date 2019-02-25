Donovan was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Donovan played 52 games with the Islanders in the 2013-14 season, but since then he's mostly plied his trade in the minors. With Dan Hamhuis (leg) out, the Predators have called the Oklahoma native up for depth. However, they already had Matt Irwin on the roster as an extra defenseman, so Donovan may not see much playing time.