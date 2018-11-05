Predators' Matt Donovan: Inks two-year deal
Donovan penned a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday., CapFriendly.com reports.
Donovan has been lightning it up with AHL Milwaukee to start the year with six goals and six helpers through the first 13 games. With his NHL deal in place, the blueliner was placed on waivers per NHL rules, but should clear and resume playing with the Admirals, but is now eligible to get called up down the road.
