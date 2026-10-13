Bourque (upper body) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's home clash against the Golden Knights, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Bourque missed Saturday's contest after he exited Thursday's game against the Canadiens, where he sustained the upper-body injury during the second period. Prior to the injury, he posted an assist, a plus-1 rating, two PIM, seven shots on net and four hits across his first four regular-season appearances with Nashville. If he can't go Tuesday, Vitali Pinchuk will likely be his replacement in the lineup once again.