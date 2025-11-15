Marques scored a goal and added three assists in the University of Maine's 7-0 win over the University of Vermont on Friday.

Marques, a third-round pick of Nashville from 2024, had his best game of the season for Maine. He's up to four goals and six assists over 10 contests this season, his first in the NCAA after posting 52 goals and 86 assists over 165 games across parts of four seasons with WHL Lethbridge. The 19-year-old winger appears up to the challenge of college hockey, but he may use most or all of his NCAA eligibility before signing an entry-level contract, as there are still things he can work on before turning pro.