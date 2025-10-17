Perbix scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Perbix has scored in back-to-back games, something he's done just twice in his career. The 27-year-old is occupying a top-four role for the Predators and has earned three points, five shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through five appearances. He should continue to push for at least 20 points, a mark he missed by one last year.