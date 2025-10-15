Perbix scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Perbix got his first two points as a member of the Predators in this contest. The 27-year-old has added stable defense early in the year with a plus-5 rating and seven blocked shots. He finished between 19 and 24 points in his first three NHL campaigns with the Lightning, but Perbix may struggle to get to that level with his new team, which doesn't have as strong an offense.