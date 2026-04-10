Predators' Roman Josi: Late scratch Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Josi (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Mammoth.
Josi was a participant in warmups, but ultimately he wasn't able to suit up. That's a big blow to the Predators' blue line, as the team will have to play at least one game without its top defenseman. Jordan Oesterle will draw into the lineup in place of Josi.
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