O'Reilly scored a goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Even though Steven Stamkos grabbed most of the praise following his four-goal performance, it's hard to overlook what O'Reilly has been doing of late. The 34-year-old veteran has cracked the scoresheet in six of the Predators' last eight games, tallying 10 points (four goals, six assists) in that span. He's up to 23 points on the season, and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities to rack up points as long as he remains in the first line skating alongside Stamkos and Luke Evangelista.