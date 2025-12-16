O'Reilly logged two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

O'Reilly set up the first and last goals of Filip Forsberg's hat trick, which bookended the scoring in this game. Over his last 10 contests, O'Reilly has found a groove with four goals and nine assists while continuing to play in a top-line role. He's now at 26 points, 51 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 32 games this season.