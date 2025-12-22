O'Reilly distributed two assists in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

O'Reilly recorded the primary helper on Filip Forsberg's opening goal in the second period before later helping Steven Stamkos find the back of the empty net to secure the win. With the pair of helpers, O'Reilly is up to 20 assists, 30 points, 59 shots on goal and 24 blocks through 35 games this season. The two-way center has continued to thrive on both sides of the ice this season and has helped the Predators go 9-4-0 in their last 13 games. During that stretch, O'Reilly has 17 points, 21 shots on goal and six blocks. The 34-year-old center is a strong fantasy option in nearly all formats for the time being while riding a seven-game point streak.