O'Reilly produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

With the Predators down 1-0 midway through the third period, the veteran center banged a puck past Sergei Bobrovsky from in close to tie it. O'Reilly then got the puck back to Steven Stamkos on the rush with less than a minute left in OT for the winner. O'Reilly has three multi-point performances in the last five games, a stretch in which he's popped for three goals and eight points -- double his production from the prior 12 contests (one goal, four points).