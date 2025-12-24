O'Reilly scored a power-play goal, tallied a power-play assist, put two shots on goal and served two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota.

O'Reilly played a hand in both power-play goals scored by the Predators in Tuesday's opening period. He scored just shy of 15 minutes into the period before helping out on Roman Josi's tally minutes later. With the pair of points, O'Reilly is up to 11 goals, 21 assists, 61 shots on net and 24 hits through 36 games this season. The 34-year-old center has been on fire as of late, with 19 points in his last 14 games, and currently has at least one point in eight consecutive outings. He continues to lead Nashville in points from his spot as the team's top line center alongside Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos. O'Reilly is trending toward must-roster status in all fantasy formats with his play over the last month.