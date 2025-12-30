Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Supplies two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.
O'Reilly picked up his third multi-point effort in the last four games by helping out on both of Steven Stamkos' third-period tallies. The 34-year-old O'Reilly is up to 16 points across 13 contests in December as he continues to excel in a top-line role. The veteran center has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists), 63 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 outings this season, a much better pace than the one that yielded 53 points in 79 regular-season games in 2024-25.
