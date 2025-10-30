default-cbs-image
Ufko scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 4-1 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

This was Ufko's second three-point effort within the last week. The defenseman is up to three goals and nine points in five AHL outings this season. While a call-up to the Predators is not imminent, he could be in contention for one should Roman Josi (upper body) or Adam Wilsby (lower body) land on injured reserve any time soon.

