Lee scored a goal on nine shots and added an assist in Michigan State University's 4-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Lee is up to two goals and six points, as well as 20 PIM, through nine contests in his freshman year for the Spartans. The Nashville prospect is a first-round pick from 2025 and should continue to get chances to grow in the NCAA before he pursues a professional career. He has a scoring touch and plenty of skill, though he hasn't really reached his top potential early in the season.