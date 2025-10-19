Lee scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Michigan State's 4-3 overtime win over Boston University on Saturday.

Lee earned three points over the Spartans' two-game weekend set versus BU. That's an improvement on his scoreless performance over his first two games of the season. The 18-year-old winger, a Predators prospect picked 26th overall in 2025, is in his freshman year after logging 31 goals and 68 points in 58 games for USHL Madison last season. Look for Lee to continue demonstrating creativity on offense while hopefully developing a bit more defensive skill during his time in the NCAA.