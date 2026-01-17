Lee notched two assists in Michigan State University's 4-1 win over the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

Lee is up to 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) over 20 contests with the Spartans in his freshman year. He also represented Team USA at the World Junior Championship, earning two goals and an assist over five games at the tournament. Playing for a strong MSU team, Lee should have a productive second half of the NCAA campaign.