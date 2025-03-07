Stastney notched an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Stastney had failed to earn a point over his previous nine NHL outings this season. The 25-year-old blueliner ended that slump with a helper on Luke Evangelista's empty-netter in the third period. Over the previous two campaigns, Stastney had six points in 28 appearances, so his offensive upside is limited. He's added nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots, two hits and a minus-4 rating in 2024-25 while seeing bottom-four minutes.