Stastney (upper body) is available for Sunday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Stastney missed Thursday's matchup against Dallas due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. He's made 15 appearances since the start of March, logging three assists, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 16:23 of ice time.
