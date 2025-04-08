Stastney was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Stastney has contributed three assists, 15 shots on goal, eight hits and 24 blocked shots across 23 NHL appearances this season. Nashville dressed seven defensemen in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Montreal, but Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday.
