Predators' Steve Santini: Called up from minors
Santini was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
In 17 minor-league appearances for the Admirals, Santini notched five helpers, 12 PIM and a plus-11 rating. The 24-year-old figures to bolster the blue line depth heading into Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, but may not be able to earn a spot in the lineup over Dan Hamhuis or Matt Irwin. If he does play, Santini figures to log around the 15-minute mark, limiting his chances of getting on the scoresheet.
