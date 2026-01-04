Stamkos produced two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Stamkos had a hand in both of Erik Haula's first-period tallies. While Stamkos started on the top line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg, he played most of the contest with Haula and Michael Bunting on the second line after an in-game switch. Given the line's success Saturday, that combination might stick, though it won't be known for sure until the Predators have their next practice. Stamkos has amassed 13 points across his last 10 appearances and is up to 18 goals, 10 assists, 96 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-7 rating through 41 outings overall.